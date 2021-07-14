Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Paralyzed man proposes to girlfriend using exoskeleton

A paralyzed Richmond man uses an exoskeleton to propose to his girlfriend.
A paralyzed Richmond man uses an exoskeleton to propose to his girlfriend.(Source;Josh Smith | Josh Smith)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A paralyzed Richmond man is showing nothing is impossible, even when it comes to his marriage proposal.

In 2014, Josh Smith got into an accident during a trip to Virginia Beach.

“I dove into a wave like I’ve done in the past many times. This time, there was a sandbar,” he said. “My head immediately hit the sandbar and I was instantly paralyzed from the neck down.”

Several years later, Josh regained his independence. Last February, he met Grace Thompson through Bumble.

“When I first saw her profile, her pictures immediately stood out,” he said. “Her whole personality through the pictures really came through.”

Their dates turned into memories with visions of a future full of love.

“Any little girl when they think about getting married and stuff, you’ll always picture the guy on one knee,” said Thompson. I just had to kind of change my vision.”

With help from his family, friends, and therapists, Josh came up with a plan to surprise Grace with her dream proposal using an exoskeleton he uses during his therapy sessions.

“I knew I wanted to do something special for her and surprise her,” he said. “I had used the exoskeleton that I used during the proposal a few times during therapy. I knew about the device, but I had never seen anyone use it to get on one knee.”

On June 25, Josh broke this barrier by getting down on one knee with a ring with a diamond that belonged to Grace’s grandmother.

As the couple celebrates the next chapter of their lives, they’re also showing that love conquers all.

“I love her so much, so I want to be able to give her everything that I can,” he said. “Sometimes I can’t do that, but when I find areas where I can do that, I strive to my hardest to do that.”

The couple plans to get married in a small ceremony on Monday. They plan to hold a bigger wedding ceremony next year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

A Wakefield son becomes a living liver donor for his father.
‘It’s a miracle from God’: Son becomes living liver donor for father
A generic photo reminiscent of movies
Background actors needed for ‘Tapawingo’ movie filming in Hopewell
Sprint Pavilion
Fridays After Five to return to downtown Charlottesville
Regal Cinema 14 is open on May 14th, 2021.
Regal Cinema reopens Friday, May 14
University of Virginia
Lifetime Learning at UVA focuses on Indigenous groups and politics of food