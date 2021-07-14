Paralyzed man proposes to girlfriend using exoskeleton

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A paralyzed Richmond man is showing nothing is impossible, even when it comes to his marriage proposal.

In 2014, Josh Smith got into an accident during a trip to Virginia Beach.

“I dove into a wave like I’ve done in the past many times. This time, there was a sandbar,” he said. “My head immediately hit the sandbar and I was instantly paralyzed from the neck down.”

Several years later, Josh regained his independence. Last February, he met Grace Thompson through Bumble.

“When I first saw her profile, her pictures immediately stood out,” he said. “Her whole personality through the pictures really came through.”

Their dates turned into memories with visions of a future full of love.

“Any little girl when they think about getting married and stuff, you’ll always picture the guy on one knee,” said Thompson. I just had to kind of change my vision.”

With help from his family, friends, and therapists, Josh came up with a plan to surprise Grace with her dream proposal using an exoskeleton he uses during his therapy sessions.

“I knew I wanted to do something special for her and surprise her,” he said. “I had used the exoskeleton that I used during the proposal a few times during therapy. I knew about the device, but I had never seen anyone use it to get on one knee.”

On June 25, Josh broke this barrier by getting down on one knee with a ring with a diamond that belonged to Grace’s grandmother.

As the couple celebrates the next chapter of their lives, they’re also showing that love conquers all.

“I love her so much, so I want to be able to give her everything that I can,” he said. “Sometimes I can’t do that, but when I find areas where I can do that, I strive to my hardest to do that.”

The couple plans to get married in a small ceremony on Monday. They plan to hold a bigger wedding ceremony next year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.