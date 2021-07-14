Mountain View fifth graders to stick around despite overcrowding issues

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After pushback from parents, Albemarle County Public Schools is allowing fifth graders at Mountain View elementary to stay put, rather than shipping them off to Walton Middle School.

Now, more than 100 fifth graders will be put in learning trailers, but ACPS says those will not be ready until October.

In the first few weeks of school, fifth graders at Mountain View will need to be dispersed to make it work. Assistant Principal Rosaura Gonzalez-Muniz says many of them will learn in hallways, cafeterias, and other spaces until the learning cottages are ready.

“The teachers are part of the planning, county folks are a part of the planning, everybody is working really hard to make sure that nothing feels disjointed,” Gonzalez-Muniz said.

The original plan was to pluck the fifth graders out of elementary school and send them to Walton Middle School, which made many parents feel uncomfortable. Many of them reached out to ACPS with their concerns. Mountain View then met with families and worked out a solution.

“I think that was part of the issue,” Gonzalez-Muniz said. “We didn’t understand what was going on. Now we do, because that opened up a lot of data and a lot of things that we didn’t know before.”

ACPS says there is only so much they can do in a short amount of time.

There’s a $6 million dollar expansion plan in the works to add space and fix the overcrowding issue at mountain view, but it will take two years to complete.

