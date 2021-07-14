Advertise With Us
Lidl Grocery Store opens in Albemarle Co.

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new discount grocery store has opened its doors in Albemarle County.

Lidl is a German chain with more than 30 stores in Virginia. It opened its first store the Charlottesville-Albemarle area Wednesday, July 14.

“We’re always looking for the lowest price. We want to be the lowest on everything, core things - milk, eggs, juice - we want to be the lowest,” Store Manager Chris Sheaffer said.

Lidl is looking to open more stores in the central Virginia area. If you choose to shop there, remember to bring your own bags. If you don’t bring your own, Lidl charges 10 cents per bag.

