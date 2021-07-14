Advertise With Us
Heat Wave Continues. Few Storms for Late Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Storms exit the region this evening. Muggy tonight with some areas of fog.

Hot and continued humid for the late week. While a few stray storms may develop for the late week, many remain dry. A slow moving cold front will approach this weekend, to touch off more scattered showers and storms and knock the temperatures down to more seasonable levels, mainly by Sunday.

Tonight: Early storms ending. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, Hot and humid. Isolated storm, High: low 90s. Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid. Few storms, High: low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid. Scattered storms, High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, scattered storms, High: mid to upper 80s. Low: upper 60s

Monday: Sun and clouds, Few storms. High: mid 80s. Low: mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High: upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot. Highs near 90.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

