Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department Free Pizza/Free Smoke Alarm event returns Wednesday

This is the 18th year the Harrisonburg Fire Department has held this event.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Don’t be alarmed if you see more fire trucks out and about Wednesday evening in Harrisonburg.

The fire department is hosting it’s 18th annual Free Pizza/ Free Smoke Alarm night with Cici’s Pizza from 4-8 p.m.

The event was virtual last year due to the pandemic and Lt. Erin Stehle with HFD said they are eager to be back in person.

“We are so excited to be able to get into people’s homes, talk to them in a non-emergency setting because you know a lot of times when people are calling 9-1-1 it is for their worst day. At least for this reason it is a way for us to talk to our community, if they have concerns, kind of put face value to who is serving them here in the community in the fire department. Of course there is the pizza element. Everybody is so stoked for the pizza,” Stehle said.

Any community member wishing to take part in the program can call Cici’s during the event at 540-432-9099 to order their pizza.

You may also call 540- 442-8089 or 540-801-0972 if the first number is unavailable. Community members may also go online. Spanish interpreters will be available for those requesting interpretation.

Stehle says they want to remind people to not call 9-1-1 with pizza night calls.

Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and volunteers will then deliver your free pizza and check your smoke alarms.

You can always call the fire department for a free smoke alarm and anyone with questions about ways they can protect their homes and families from fire can contact HFD at 540-432-7703 to speak with a community risk reduction specialist.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Apex Clean Energy is taking its entire fleet electric.
Apex Clean Energy partnering with NFWF
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a driver reported seeing the Augusta...
Augusta lumber mill in Lexington a total loss after early morning fire
Charlottesville’s Sacagawea, Lewis and Clark statue sits at Darden Towe Park waiting for...
Charlottesville’s Sacagawea, Lewis and Clark statue sits at Darden Towe Park waiting for permanent home
Harrisonburg City Council votes to resume construction of second Harrisonburg High School
Harrisonburg City Council votes to resume construction of second Harrisonburg High School