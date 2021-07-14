Harrisonburg Fire Department Free Pizza/Free Smoke Alarm event returns Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Don’t be alarmed if you see more fire trucks out and about Wednesday evening in Harrisonburg.

The fire department is hosting it’s 18th annual Free Pizza/ Free Smoke Alarm night with Cici’s Pizza from 4-8 p.m.

The event was virtual last year due to the pandemic and Lt. Erin Stehle with HFD said they are eager to be back in person.

“We are so excited to be able to get into people’s homes, talk to them in a non-emergency setting because you know a lot of times when people are calling 9-1-1 it is for their worst day. At least for this reason it is a way for us to talk to our community, if they have concerns, kind of put face value to who is serving them here in the community in the fire department. Of course there is the pizza element. Everybody is so stoked for the pizza,” Stehle said.

Any community member wishing to take part in the program can call Cici’s during the event at 540-432-9099 to order their pizza.

You may also call 540- 442-8089 or 540-801-0972 if the first number is unavailable. Community members may also go online. Spanish interpreters will be available for those requesting interpretation.

Stehle says they want to remind people to not call 9-1-1 with pizza night calls.

Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and volunteers will then deliver your free pizza and check your smoke alarms.

You can always call the fire department for a free smoke alarm and anyone with questions about ways they can protect their homes and families from fire can contact HFD at 540-432-7703 to speak with a community risk reduction specialist.

