Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Council votes to resume construction of second Harrisonburg High School

In the order it says the cost of the construction has gone up $7.7 million because of the suspension.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, the Harrisonburg City Council held a meeting in person for the first time in over a year.

One of the topics on the agenda: Harrisonburg’s second high school.

The construction on the second high school, commonly called HHS2, has been paused due to the pandemic but the council voted this evening to allow the construction to resume.

Change Order Number 5 states that the suspension of the project which went into effect April 30, 2020 of last year will expire July 14 at 7 a.m. meaning construction can begin.

In the order, it says the cost of the construction has gone up $7.7 million because of the suspension.

It also changes the date of substantial completion from June 2022 to December 2023 and the deadline for certificate of occupancy also was pushed back from August 2022 to February 2024.

The council voted in favor of the change order except councilman George Hirschmann who voted no.

At the meeting, council also approved to end the emergency ordinance in the city pertaining to COVID-19, but still stressed that the pandemic is not over.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Apex Clean Energy is taking its entire fleet electric.
Apex Clean Energy partnering with NFWF
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a driver reported seeing the Augusta...
Augusta lumber mill in Lexington a total loss after early morning fire
Free Pizza Free Smoke Alarm event returns to Harrisonburg Wednesday
Harrisonburg Fire Department Free Pizza/Free Smoke Alarm event returns Wednesday
Charlottesville’s Sacagawea, Lewis and Clark statue sits at Darden Towe Park waiting for...
Charlottesville’s Sacagawea, Lewis and Clark statue sits at Darden Towe Park waiting for permanent home