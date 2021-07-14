Advertise With Us
Cooling assistance programs aid vulnerable people in high temperatures

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As temperatures and electric bills rise, vulnerable populations are at risk of health complications.

Whether the issue is paying their bill or fixing an air conditioning unit, some in the Valley will need assistance.

Shenandoah Valley Social Services has a program for vulnerable populations to stay cool.

Cooling assistance is available to anyone who has a child five or younger, is 60 or older or is disabled. The program can help provide, purchase or repair cooling equipment.

This year, the center can also provide up to $400 to pay cooling-related expenses.

Tori McLamb, Senior Worker for the Energy Assistance Program, says she’s seen a lot of people benefit from this program.

“I’ve seen a lot of the elderly who aren’t used to having air conditioners, and when we tell them we can get one for them, they’re very happy,” said McLamb.

McLamb says in this summer’s temperatures, it’s important to get people air conditioning.

“We have a lot of people that are on a limited income, especially in those vulnerable people groups,” she said. “So it’s imperative that they have somewhere to get cool.”

They’ll accept applications until August 16. For information on applying, visit their website.

