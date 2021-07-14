Comic-Con returning to Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comic-Con is celebrating 34 years and returning to the Richmond Raceway on July 24.

Some of the exhibitors include Gary Cohn, co-creator of DC’s Amethyst, and Kelly Yates, artist of Doctor Who.

General admission starts at $9.95 for adults and children under 12 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

A big change for the show is that no tickets will be sold on-site, including the day of the event. All tickets must be purchased online.

To purchase tickets and find the full list of exhibitors, click here.

