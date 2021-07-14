Advertise With Us
Come As You Are Cville hosts clothing giveaway

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville is spreading some love all week. The nonprofit has been giving away free clothes in low income housing developments.

The giveaway is all donation based. A lot of it came from thrift stores in the area.

Wednesday they were at Riverside and Thursday they will be at Hardy Drive.

“To pick up clothes, just show up,” Tristan Kabesa, the founder of Come As You Are Cville, said. “Tomorrow we’ll be at Hardy Drive. So, Come on out tomorrow from 3:30 p.m., just bring a lot of bags, however many clothing you need, you can get.”

Even if you are not picking up clothes, Kabesa encourages people to come and hang out with the community.

