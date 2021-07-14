Advertise With Us
CDC releases new guidance for schools

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC has released new guidance for schools as students prepare to return to classrooms in the fall. Albemarle County and Charlottesville have updated their plans.

“We want to see where our vaccination rates are when school starts, what is the community spread at that time,” Beth Baptist with Charlottesville City Schools said. “There are many factors that we’re looking at, and we’ll be monitoring up until the time school starts.”

The city plans to reduce social distancing from 6 feet down to 3 feet, which matches up with the newer CDC guidance. Mask requirements and sanitization procedures are still in the works, but there will be challenges.

“In the upper grades, it’s going to be difficult because parents and adults do not have to tell us whether they’ve had the vaccination or not,” Baptist said. “It really will be an honor system.”

The county has updated its mask rules, and plans to continue having families monitor their health from home.

“You will not have to wear masks outside, and we will allow teachers who have been vaccinated to not wear masks when they’re inside as long as there are no students in the schools,” Albemarle County Legislative & Public Affairs Officer Helen Dunn said.

Schools are currently following the state health commissioner’s guidance, which lasts through July 25.

“We don’t know what will happen beyond the 25th, but we’re thinking that if we have full buildings of students that don’t have vaccinations that we likely will still have the masks there,” Baptist said.

Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. schools do not require coronavirus vaccinations for students to return.

Schools are taking this day-by-day, and plan to update parents as soon as any changes are made.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

