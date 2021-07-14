Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Boy receives birthday present from NYPD to replace stolen scooter

A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric...
A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.(NYPD 66th Precinct via Twitter)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.

Someone took the boy’s scooter in Brooklyn last Wednesday, according to a tweet from the New York City Police Department.

With his birthday coming up, the NYPD’s 66th precinct and community affairs bureau worked with members of the neighborhood to help out.

They were able to present the boy with a new scooter and helmet on his birthday to replace the one that had been stolen.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding

Latest News

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar-sexual abuse case
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military