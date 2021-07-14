Augusta lumber mill in Lexington a total loss after early morning fire

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A lumber mill in Lexington is still smoldering after an early morning fire.

Officials say they got the call around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when someone drove by the mill and saw it on fire.

No one was in the mill at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Officials are still on scene as the fire will likely continue to smolder for several more hours.

“There’s a lot of product inside [like] saw dust. Trailers full of mulch and chips sitting along the outside of it,” Rockbridge County chief, Nathan Ramsey said. “With temperatures the last few days being hot anyway, so things are already heating up, extra stress on motors and bearings, things like that. But again, we’ll have to work on that and try to figure out what started it as the days kinda go on.”

We continue to provide updates on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.