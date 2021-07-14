Advertise With Us
Apex Clean Energy partnering with NFWF

Apex Clean Energy is taking its entire fleet electric.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apex Clean Energy and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation are partnering to support local conservation projects.

These projects will benefit the communities where Apex’s renewable energy projects are located. Apex says that this partnership is the first conservation grant program of its kind in the clean energy industry.

“We have the ability to further promote and engage with our local communities and key stakeholders, so that’s really the most unique part,” Apex Clean Energy Vice President of Environmental Permitting and Development Ryan Henning said. “We’re able to take voluntary contributions from our Apex leadership, and we’re able to work with NFWF to bring very unique, local projects that will benefit both wildlife and vegetation communities in close proximity to our projects”

Apex wants to speed up the shift to clean energy and improve sustainability in the areas where its projects are located. For each new wind and solar project, Apex will contribute $1,000 per megawatt to the NFWF.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

