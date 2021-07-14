Albemarle County Schools say teaching policy is not based on Critical Race Theory

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says it isn’t teaching Critical Race Theory in its schools.

ACPS says it focuses on a different CRT, culturally responsive teaching, which has been in place for the past few years.

While the two share the same acronym, the county says they are different.

Henley Middle School had anti-bias lessons, which received some backlash.

“There’s been a lot of confusion among a lot of parents who maybe have not been following very closely over the years and may not even be aware that we have a culturally responsive teaching program. There’s confusion over what exactly is being taught in schools,” Phil Giaramita with ACPS said.

The School Board backs Henley’s anti-racism policy, and signed a joint statement.

