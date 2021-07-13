Walker Upper Elementary’s first playground under construction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Walker Upper Elementary School is about a month away from having its first playground.

Crews are piecing the playground together after families and neighbors spent months raising awareness and funds for it.

Many parents started an initiative called “A Playground For Walker” to make it all happen.

“I’m looking forward to this being a really important piece of repairing and rebuilding after the pandemic,” A Playground for Walker Director Christa Bennett said. “A lot of our students have faced stress and even trauma as a result of the pandemic, so having them come to a place where they can safely move their bodies and have fun and be with their friends, I’m really excited about that.”

The playground is expected to be ready by sometime in August.

