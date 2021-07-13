Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Walker Upper Elementary’s first playground under construction

Construction crews work on new playground at Walker Upper Elementary in Charlottesville.
Construction crews work on new playground at Walker Upper Elementary in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Walker Upper Elementary School is about a month away from having its first playground.

Crews are piecing the playground together after families and neighbors spent months raising awareness and funds for it.

Many parents started an initiative called “A Playground For Walker” to make it all happen.

“I’m looking forward to this being a really important piece of repairing and rebuilding after the pandemic,” A Playground for Walker Director Christa Bennett said. “A lot of our students have faced stress and even trauma as a result of the pandemic, so having them come to a place where they can safely move their bodies and have fun and be with their friends, I’m really excited about that.”

The playground is expected to be ready by sometime in August.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

The hospital closed to new admissions on Friday, July 9.
Valley law enforcement say bed shortage at state mental health hospitals has been an ongoing issue
A team of vaccinators at UVA Health's pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
UVA staff required to report vaccination status by July 23
Fry's Spring Station gears up for C-ville restaurant week.
C-Ville Restaurant Week starts Friday
Restaurant Week
C-Ville Restaurant Week starts Friday