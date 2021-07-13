Virginia No. 1 in CNBC’s study of top states for business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CNBC has ranked states across 10 categories, and Virginia has ranked number one again for top states for business.

“I could not be prouder of what this says about the inclusive, common sense policies that we have put in place and how they encourage business investment,” Governor Ralph Northam said.

Categories include education and workforce. This year, CNBC also considered recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Virginia has an economy that is well equipped to really be resilient in the face of this kind of crisis, but a lot of the strong points for the state were the same. This state does very well for its workforce, it’s a very well educated workforce,” CNBC Special Correspondent Scott Cohn said.

Albemarle County-based Crutchfield is excited to see Virginia take the top spot.

“Of course Virginia deserves that top spot and I was glad to see that we got it,” Crutchfield Retail Store Manager Paul Kavanagh said.

Despite the pandemic setting business back, the county business has been able to grow.

“I think it means that a lot of our hard work has paid off,” Kavanagh said. “We’re just, again, very fortunate for all the great customers that we have, especially here locally in Charlottesville coming to our store and nationally to our website as well and yeah we couldn’t be happier right now with the, with the efforts that we’ve seen from everybody here at Crutchfield.”

Virginia has won the CNBC title five times since 2007.

“It is a testament to Virginia’s workers, our education system, our commitment to diversity, and our strong business climate,” Northam said.

