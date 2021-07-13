Valley law enforcement say bed shortage at state mental health hospitals has been an ongoing issue

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As five out of the eight state mental health hospitals remain closed to new admissions, Valley law enforcement says a bed shortage has been an ongoing issue.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says Western State Hospital in Staunton is at 95 percent capacity after no longer taking new patients since Friday.

According to the department, the pause in admission is due to a lack of staff and concern for safety. The department said there have been 63 injuries to both staff and patients around the state since July 1.

Capt. Jason Kidd with the Harrisonburg Police Department says even before the closing at the end of last week, the police department has felt the impact of a shortage of beds.

“I know that last week we had an incident where a bed wasn’t available and we had officers involved with one of these calls for service for roughly 78 hours,” Kidd said. “During that time, certainly it’s tying up an officer to be with a person who is in need of mental health treatment.”

Capt. Kidd says when they have a person in need of mental health treatment, the person will ideally volunteer to get that treatment. However, in a lot of cases, a person is not in a place to make a decision and may harm themselves or others in which case an emergency custody order can be submitted.

“It’s an order to get an evaluation at a hospital and that’s when the Community Service Board (CSB) will come out and actually evaluate the person to determine if they need prolonged care,” Kidd said.

Kidd says during the evaluation CSB is looking for a private facility anywhere in the state of Virginia to take the person in need of help. He says if they can’t find a private facility then at that point they go to a state facility, a bed of last resort.

“Hospitals closing has been such an issue because now that bed of last resort is not available,” Kidd said “So that means the law enforcement officers in some cases is going to have to stay with an individual who really does need treatment for some time. We really need to focus on these patients because that’s what this whole issue is about, getting a patient treatment.”

He said without those state hospitals it means patients are not getting the treatment they need. Kidd says he believes new admissions will likely not begin again until the end of July.

WHSV reached out to lawmakers about the staffing crisis. Sen. Mark Warner says this is why he supported expanding Medicaid.

“I agree that this is a critical issue that must be addressed. That’s why I worked to pass and defend the Affordable Care Act, which requires all health plans to offer a minimum level of mental health care services and helped pave the way for Virginians to access mental health care through Medicaid expansion. Unfortunately we still have a lot more work to do, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the mental health crisis in this country. In fact, it’s why I supported the American Rescue Plan (ARP) which provides $4 billion in new mental health funding to help address this critical issue and gives states and localities flexible resources to meet their unmet needs. In the meantime, I will continue to work in Congress to ensure every Virginian has access to the health care services they need.”

Sen. Tim Kaine also provided a statement and says he is continuing to work to boost federal support for mental health services in the Senate.

“It’s critical that mental health facilities like Western State Hospital have the resources they need to support Virginians, especially amid the mental health challenges surrounding COVID-19. As a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, I will keep working to boost federal support for mental health services and providers to help more families in need.”

WHSV reached out to Governor Ralph Northam’s office but has yet to hear back. State legislators have also pointed to next month’s special General Assembly session as a time to find more funding for state hospitals.

