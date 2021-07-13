Valley jewelry store sees engagement ring sales soar

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Across the country, wedding bells are ringing. Since many social gathering restrictions have been lifted, venues, photographers and jewelers are booked with wedding-related demands.

Crown Jewelers, like much of the country, have seen a boom in engagement ring sales. (WHSV)

Crown Jewelers in Staunton has seen their best sales since they opened in the 1960s.

“We’re doing at least two custom pieces a month,” said Assistant Manager Ana Daly.

Crown Jewelers sells both custom and mass-produced engagement rings, and Daly says there’s been a big increase in both formats.

Daly says it’s been a very exciting time. “People don’t really know much when they come in, so it’s fun getting to work with them and give them ideas.”

Daly says spring and summer are notoriously heavy in engagements, and adds that COVID-19 also played a roll in this sales boom.

“People are getting vaccinated, and they’re getting to have their weddings and get to plan a wedding and know it’s actually going to happen when they planned it,” said Daly. “I think people are just out and, not wanting to spend, but want to get back out and have a reason to get out and do things.”

