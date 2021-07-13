Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
UVA’s Nic Kent & Zach Messinger selected in MLB Draft

UVA junior shortstop Nic Kent
UVA junior shortstop Nic Kent(NCAA Photos)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA baseball players Nic Kent and Zach Messinger were both selected in the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers had a total of six players picked in the three day event

Kent was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 11th round, No. 320 overall.

The former St. Anne’s-Belfield star started every game at shortstop for the ‘Hoos, and has started 130 consecutive games.

Kent led the team with 45 RBI and 15 stolen bases, and he was second on the team in doubles (12), walks (31), and home runs (8).

Messinger was picked by the New York Yankees in the 13th round, No. 393 overall.

The junior right-hander made 28-appearances on the mound this season, including four starts.

He was third on the team in innings pitched (57.0), and had a 4.89 ERA.

The Virginia baseball team had four players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Andrew Abbott (Reds) and Zack Gelof (A’s) were picked in the 2nd round, while Griff McGarry (Phillies) went in the 5th, and Mike Vasil (Mets) was selected in the 8th.

The deadline for players to sign with their Major League clubs is August 1st at 2pm.

