UVA staff required to report vaccination status by July 23

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An important deadline is approaching for faculty and staff at the University of Virginia.

UVA is requiring all faculty and staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Friday, July 23. Those who aren’t vaccinated will have to wear masks at all times and be tested for the coronavirus on a weekly basis via PCR saliva testing.

The university is allowing religious and medical exemptions, but still expects everyone to get the shot.

“It’s important for us to know who in our community is vaccinated, who is not vaccinated. So that’s a key issue,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said. “We’re also seeing some lag we think from some people who have gotten vaccinated. We just haven’t gone through the administrative process to do that, that’s why we’re setting these reminders.”

Staff can update their vaccination status by logging into Workday.

The deadline for UVA students to report vaccination status was back at the start of July.

