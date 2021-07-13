UVA researchers use imaging technology to target epileptic seizures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are working to target epileptic seizures through imaging technology.

Patients often look towards surgery when epilepsy medications don’t work.

The first step in the surgery process is finding a bad spot in the brain that acts as the source for the neurons firing that causes seizures.

New imaging technology aims to help find those bad spots without having to put the patient onto an operating table.

“When we start off we want them to be non-invasive,” neurologist Mark Quigg said. “We don’t want to do a surgery to conduct a surgery.”

Quigg and medical imagine assistant professor Bijoy Kundu say their next step is to obtain more patients to potentially confirm their first trials.

