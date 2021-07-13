Swastikas flyers found in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies found flyers with offensive flyers with swastikas.

Deputies responded to the 16600 block of Mountain Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding the flyers posted on businesses in a shopping center.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and working with businesses to find the individuals responsible for posting them.

Swastika flyer found in Hanover County (Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

