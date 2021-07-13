Advertise With Us
Swastikas flyers found in Hanover

Hanover County Sheriff's Office logo
Hanover County Sheriff's Office logo(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies found flyers with offensive flyers with swastikas.

Deputies responded to the 16600 block of Mountain Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding the flyers posted on businesses in a shopping center.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and working with businesses to find the individuals responsible for posting them.

Swastika flyer found in Hanover County
Swastika flyer found in Hanover County(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

