Staying Hot. Few Storms Wednesday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still remaining hot and humid the rest of this week. Take all those steps to stay cool and keep your pets cool as well. A weak disturbance on Wednesday afternoon, will help trigger a few storms, across the region. An isolated severe storm is possible. Mainly a wind damage threat. Hot and continued humid for the late week. A slow moving cold front will approach this weekend, to touch off more scattered showers and storms and knock the temperatures down to more seasonable levels, mainly by Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Low: upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid. Few storms, High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s to around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, Hot and humid. Isolated storm, High: low 90s. Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid. Few storms, High: low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid. Scattered storms, High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, scattered storms, High: mid to upper 80s. Low: upper 60s

Monday: Sun and clouds, Few storms. High: mid 80s. Low: mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High: upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.