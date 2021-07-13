School officials bring awareness to outdated facilities

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A statewide initiative intended to bring awareness to school facility needs stopped in Waynesboro on Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m.

The “Crumbling Schools Tour” will stop at eight schools across the commonwealth. State leaders will join school officials on a tour of facilities to see what resources are needed.

Local and state leaders attend the Crumbling Schools Tour in Waynesboro Tuesday, June 13, starting at 10:30. (WHSV)

“Often the places you find the biggest facility needs are some of the localities with lower income and higher poverty students,” said Waynesboro City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell. “We’re spending a lot of our resources educating students, and we need the proper facilities to educate all students.”

Waynesboro High School is looking to make renovations, and Tuesday’s tour was the first step in that process. School officials gave state and local leaders a rundown of the progress they’ve made and what they need to send their plans into action.

“We’ve had the opportunity to renovate two-thirds of our school, at this point,” said Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm.

The remaining one-third dates back to the 1970s, and that’s where the issues lie. The tour highlighted chipped and scuffed paint, cracks in the walls and deteriorated circulation.

Waynesboro High School administration seeks additional funding to renovate their school. (WHSV)

“The HVAC system is outdated and needs work, the lighting is poor,” said Cassell. “It really needs to be demolished and a new classroom wing built.”

Renovations to date have been a city effort. Their next phase, though, isn’t something they can do without state and federal aid.

“Waynesboro has a $21 million investment in this first phase of the renovation,” said Cassell. “The next phase of the classroom edition would be in the 25 million dollar range. "

On top of the new classroom wing, they’re hoping to build an upgraded gym and sports facilities.

“For a full size gymnasium and associated facilities would be an another 10 or 12 million,” said Cassell.

For right now, Stamm says they’ll celebrate returning to school and the changes they’ve made.

“I’m really excited to see our kids come back here in August and really get to have the full experience, not only with our change of facilities in their classrooms, but also our athletic facilities,” said Stamm. “Just the full experience of being a Waynesboro High School student.”

