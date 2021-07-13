Advertise With Us
Monsoon owner opens new location in Crozet

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of Charlottesville’s favorite restaurants is expanding. Monsoon is has opened a new location in Crozet.

Coconut Thai Kitchen just celebrated its opening in the Old Trail neighborhood.

Owners say Coconut is a great way for people in Crozet to get their favorite Thai cuisine without having to travel to Charlottesville.

“Coconut is a Thai restaurant that tries to cook with local ingredients and some authentic Thai, also with some creative Thai,” owner Kitty Ashi said.

The restaurant is a full service dining room with around 80% of the original Monsoon menu with some new menu items at Coconut.

