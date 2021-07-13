Advertise With Us
Miller School has three former players picked in 2021 MLB Draft

Former Miller School star Will Wagner was drafted by the Astros in the 18th round.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Miller School had three former player picked in the 2021 Draft, as Will Wagner and Adam Hackenberg were both selected in the 18th round on Tuesday.

They join former teammate Ethan Murray, who was drafted by the Brewers in the 5th round on Monday.

Wagner was picked by his dad’s old team, as the Astros selected the second baseman from Liberty with the 538th selection overall.

The junior hit .333 for the Flames this season, and led the team in RBI (53).

Hackenberg was drafted by the White Sox, just seven picks after his former teammate.

The junior catcher from Clemson batted .258 this season, while starting 32 games behind the plate.

The deadline for players to sign with their Major League clubs is August 1st at 2pm.

