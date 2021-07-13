LEAP opens new warehouse in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) is celebrating its warehouse space along Avon Street Extended.

LEAP held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, July 12. The nonprofit has been using the warehouse for a few months, but wanted to wait to unveil it because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LEAP’s staff has doubled in the past year, and the warehouse will help it expand further.

“This is just going to be a pivotal point for us because we’ve onboarded more staff, we’ve got more trucks, we’ve got more work going on. This is really just a catalyst, and a new house for us to store everything we need,” LEAP Board Chair Louis O’Berry said.

With more room, LEAP says it is able to be more efficient and help more people weatherize their homes.

