Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hundreds gather at Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss transgender bathroom policy

By John Hood
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While it was not on Monday night’s agenda, hundreds gathered at the Rockingham County Administrative Center to tell the Rockingham County School Board how they felt about a policy update that would allow transgender students to use the bathroom aligning with their gender identity.

Starting this school year, all public schools in Virginia must take new steps to prevent discrimination based on gender identity.

Both residents for and against were present at the meeting like Ashley Saunders, a Rockingham County resident and parent who held signs outside the administrative center supporting the policy update for students.

“We had heard there were groups of people coming to just oppose the transgender policies that are being passed by the Virginia Department of Education and we wanted to show up to say we support these policies, we support these kids, and we believe trans rights are human rights,” Saunders said.

Those against the policy update like David Burrell held a prayer outside the administrative center for the board members. He said he knew the board was not discussing the policy Monday night but wanted to pray for each member as they continue to discuss the topic.

“I’m afraid and one of my fearful things is what this opens the door for, I understand folks feel this way, I know they’re passionate about it on both sides but I think we outta get back to our Christian morals and Christian values,” Burrell said.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said this is a policy update school divisions across the Commonwealth are talking about and comes after a law that was passed in the General Assembly.

Scheikl said while the policy update is not discussed Monday night, it will be in August.

“The U.S Department of Education has released new Title IX guidance again all of those things come into play and so we’re carefully reviewing that with legal counsel and then in August on what policies if any need to change,” Scheikl said.

Scheikl says one of the biggest misconceptions is that the policy change allows any student to go to any restroom. He said it’s actually for students who consistently assert their gender identity.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police release identity of driver, ages of 3 children killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
(FILE)
Virginia jury awards $300k to Black woman injured by officer
Police say two children were flown to a hospital with serious injuries and four others were...
Police: Golf cart hit 6 kids when gas pedal sticks
Hanover County Sheriff's Office logo
Swastikas flyers found in Hanover
(FILE)
VDH: 683,202 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,459 deaths