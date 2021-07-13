C-Ville Restaurant Week starts Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - C-Ville Restaurant Week is coming up on Friday, July 16. For seven days, people can dine out at some of the city’s best spots for three-course meals for a fixed price of $19, $29, or $39.

For many restaurants, that also means crowds will flock while staffing remains scarce.

“Staffing has been very difficult and continues to be difficult,” Wilson Richie, the owner of Cafe Frank, said. Richie also owns South and Central and The Bebdero. All three are participating in restaurant week.

He says he is lucky to have a strong core staff, but he does not want to spread them too thin.

“It is going to be a bit of a challenge this year and we’re probably going to have to compensate for that by not being able to take as many seatings as we’d like,” Richie said.

Tilman’s Cheese and Wine Bar is also in a hiring phase, working to get new staff trained up for the big week.

“They’re still learning,” General Manager Nathan Dennison said. “For folks that do come and enjoy us during restaurant week, patience is going to be key. We were really proud of what we do and love the people that we work with, but not everybody knows everything yet.”

Over at Fry’s Spring Station, Manager Danielle Warthen says they are optimistic.

“I think we’re pretty fortunate we always keep our staff fairly small anyway,” Warthen said. “For restaurant week, it’s really just a matter of continuing what we’ve been doing as far as service.”

Many of the restaurants are looking forward to seeing new faces.

“Charlottesville has definitely got a foodie population so we have definitely have regulars,” Dennison said. “But we also see a lot of tourists actually, being on the mall. So I expect to see people from in town as well as out of town.”

“The response is always a good response and you always see a lot of new faces and restaurant week,” Richie said. “People come in, often from like further out of town”

While people are fed, they will also be helping to feed others, $1 per meal will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“I think coming out of the COVID mentality, restaurant week has been a staple in Charlottesville for a while, so people are excited to have that sort of semi-normalcy back,” Dennison said.

Many of the restaurants are encouraging people to make reservations ahead of time since they’re expecting to be packed.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.