Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Wright Group Counseling is offering free services after statue removals

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wright Group Counseling is stepping in to help people process and work through emotions tied to the recent removal of four Charlottesville statues.

“A safe space to say whatever you want, to say and not worry about it stabbing you in the back, is priceless and that’s what counseling can provide,” Nicholas Wright with Wright Group Counseling said.

Wright suggests incorporating positive affirmations and patience for others, regardless of ideology.

“I understand both sides of the puzzle and if we can figure out our commonalities its easier for us to discuss our differences,” he said.

The statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson coming down Saturday, July 10, touched some nerves.

“When we saw Mr. Jackson actually leave town, I had been sort-of holding my breath. I hadn’t thought about it, but I let it out when he was gone,” former City Councilor Kristen Szakos said.

“When you’re fighting for civil rights or fighting for equity and things that are for people that no longer or haven’t traditionally had their voices heard, there will be people who are upset,” former City Councilor Wes Bellamy said.

Charlottesville also removed a statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea, as well as George Rogers Clark over the weekend.

Some are displeased with Virginia and Charlottesville for allowing the removals, stressing what they call the importance of historical conservation.

“I know a lot of people said to me that they didn’t want me to go through with this because of how afraid they were. They believed this would never happen, it happened. We can do hard things,” Bellamy said.

One of those things that Wright says people also find challenging is acknowledging their bias and addressing it.

Sign up for Wright Group Counseling and follow on Instagram
Sign up for Counseling
Follow Wright Group Counseling on Instagram

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

Pedestal for the Lee statue in Charlottesville.
No update to when statue bases will be removed
Jackson P. Burley High School
Burley ‘Walk Of Fame’ in progress
Laptops being used for virtual school in the classroom, which will no longer be in action in...
Charlottesville City Schools virtual option priority deadline
Sign outside of the front of Saint Anne's Belfield School
Economic Development Authority meets to refinance STAB bonds
Barracks and Emmet
Barracks and Emmet street intersection undergoes changes