Wright Group Counseling is offering free services after statue removals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wright Group Counseling is stepping in to help people process and work through emotions tied to the recent removal of four Charlottesville statues.

“A safe space to say whatever you want, to say and not worry about it stabbing you in the back, is priceless and that’s what counseling can provide,” Nicholas Wright with Wright Group Counseling said.

Wright suggests incorporating positive affirmations and patience for others, regardless of ideology.

“I understand both sides of the puzzle and if we can figure out our commonalities its easier for us to discuss our differences,” he said.

The statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson coming down Saturday, July 10, touched some nerves.

“When we saw Mr. Jackson actually leave town, I had been sort-of holding my breath. I hadn’t thought about it, but I let it out when he was gone,” former City Councilor Kristen Szakos said.

“When you’re fighting for civil rights or fighting for equity and things that are for people that no longer or haven’t traditionally had their voices heard, there will be people who are upset,” former City Councilor Wes Bellamy said.

Charlottesville also removed a statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea, as well as George Rogers Clark over the weekend.

Some are displeased with Virginia and Charlottesville for allowing the removals, stressing what they call the importance of historical conservation.

“I know a lot of people said to me that they didn’t want me to go through with this because of how afraid they were. They believed this would never happen, it happened. We can do hard things,” Bellamy said.

One of those things that Wright says people also find challenging is acknowledging their bias and addressing it.

