Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post

Northern Watersnake eating fish
Northern Watersnake eating fish(Les Douglas, Burst)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife identified a fish-eating snake in a picture shared by a viewer to NBC12.

The pictures, shared by Les Douglas, were shared on NBC12′s Facebook and Instagram Friday and asked if anyone knew what kind of snake it was.

John Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Wildlife reached out identified the snake as a Northern Watersnake! He explained that these snakes often eat fish, and they are harmless to humans.

Northern Watersnakes are often misidentified as cottonmouths or water moccasins as many people commented as a guess on the post.

More information on Northern Wantersnakes can be found on the Virginia Herpetological Society’s website.

