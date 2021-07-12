‘Stuff the Bus’ continues tax free weekend
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year again! United Way and Salvation Army are partnering together for ‘Stuff the Bus’ this tax free weekend August 6 - 8.
Augusta, Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Rockingham and Page school districts will all be collecting school supplies.
Some items they are looking for this year include:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Markers
- Colored pencils
- Spiral notebooks
- Composition notebooks
- Bookbags
The items collected will stay in the city or county you donate them in.
