‘Stuff the Bus’ continues tax free weekend

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year again! United Way and Salvation Army are partnering together for ‘Stuff the Bus’ this tax free weekend August 6 - 8.

Augusta, Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Rockingham and Page school districts will all be collecting school supplies.

Some items they are looking for this year include:

  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Markers
  • Colored pencils
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Composition notebooks
  • Bookbags

The items collected will stay in the city or county you donate them in.

