Staunton’s development along Richmond Ave. to continue

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic put construction on hold across the U.S., but many areas are back at work, causing a burst of new developments.

Staunton is back to making plans and breaking ground. The city has seen a lot of growth in the last few years, especially along Richmond Avenue.

“I’ve been working here on this project and a number of others for a decade now,” Staunton Frontier Culture Foundation Development Partner, Ry Winston, said.

Staunton’s development has been a long term project, and other businesses like the Frontier Culture Museum feel the positive affects of the growth.

“Because they’re getting off at that exit where they never used to get off of before. And that’s the first step to getting people to visit one of the nearby local attractions or retailers,” said Joe Herget, Frontier Culture Museum’s Marketing Director.

Herget says Chick-Fil-A, Bojangles and Sheetz have helped bring people to the museum. He says their proximity to the interstate exit is a great way to get tourists in the doors.

“We’re wonderfully close to them, so when they get people in off the interstate or people who are visiting them, people who just happen by their restaurants or services, it’s very easy for us to drive them down to the museum with just a little comarketing,” Herget said.

What’s standing on Richmond Avenue now is just the start. “We’ve got an additional approximately 32 acres that’s in phase two,” said Winston.

Herget says the interstate exit has developed into an ideal business location. “It’s a great exit from the standpoint of being able to develop business,” he said.

Travelers will often stop at that exit on their way through town to stay at a hotel for the night, eat or take a break from driving. City officials hope that will help Staunton attract more tourists.

“While they’re there, they might discover the Frontier Culture Museum. They might also discover Downtown Staunton,” said Winston.

