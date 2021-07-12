Some like it hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bermuda High pressure is currently to our east. The circulation is coming from the southwest. Heat and humidity will build throughout the week. Isolated storm chances will become more numerous by the middle and end of the week. Real feel conditions are expected to be near 100. While the weekend will not be a wash out, we will have a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, Isolated storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, Isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, Scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

