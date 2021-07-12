Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Some like it hot

Unsettled late week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bermuda High pressure is currently to our east. The circulation is coming from the southwest. Heat and humidity will build throughout the week. Isolated storm chances will become more numerous by the middle and end of the week. Real feel conditions are expected to be near 100. While the weekend will not be a wash out, we will have a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, Isolated storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, Isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, Scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Heat Wave and Spotty Storms
Spotty Storms
90 Degree Heat
Spotty Storms
Building Heat Wave