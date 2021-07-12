Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Schools virtual option priority deadline

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parents who want their Charlottesville students to stay on the virtual learning path must take action by late Monday, July 12.

The priority deadline is Monday, July 12. So far, only a small number have applied.

“We have had the application process open for about two to three weeks now, and as of this morning we have just over 40 applicants. It’s not a large request,” CCS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Katina Otey said.

The virtual option is only for grades 2 through 8.

“With those numbers, as small as they are, it is still a possibility that a teacher may have to have a combination of third and fourth graders next year,” Dr. Otey said.

Some staff members may also alternate teaching periods online and in the classroom, but they will never do both at once.

“Teachers will teach in-person courses and then virtual courses, there won’t be a teacher that’s got in-person students and virtual students in the same class,” Dr. Otey said.

Charlottesville City Schools says its priority has always been getting students back in-person. It has not started staffing yet, but will be doing so shortly.

