Pizza and Prevention: annual event returns Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - What’s better than a free cheese pizza? How about if that pizza comes with a side of life-saving support delivered by the Harrisonburg Fire Department?

The HFD Free Pizza/Free Smoke Alarm event returns to Harrisonburg on Wednesday, July 14, for the 18th year, according to an HFD press release.

Working with the team at Cici’s, HFD personnel and dedicated volunteers say they will hand-deliver free pizza to anyone who lives in the city who calls during the event from 4 to 8 p.m.

After delivering the pizza, HFD teams will check a home’s smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they are working properly.

“A home without a working smoke alarm could cost you your life,” HFD Lt. Erin Stehle said. “Why not keep your home safe and get a free pizza, too?”

Any community member wishing to take part in the program can call Cici’s during the event at 540-432-9099 to order their pizza.

You may also call 540- 442-8089 or 540-801-0972 if the first number is unavailable. Community members may also go online. Spanish interpreters will be available for those requesting interpretation.

This annual program supports HFD’s mission to encourage fire prevention and risk reduction. Anyone with questions about ways they can protect their homes and families from fire can contact HFD at 540-432-7703 to speak with a community risk reduction specialist.

