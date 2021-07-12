Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

No update to when statue bases will be removed

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s two Confederate statues are gone, but their pedestals are still in place.

The city has not said when those bases will be removed.

Crews took down statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson Saturday, July 10, moving them to a secured area on city property.

Fences were still in place Monday, July 12, at both Market Street and Court Square parks.

A city spokesperson says there is no information to share about the removal of the pedestals or when the parks will fully reopen.

RELATED: Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

Jackson P. Burley High School
Burley ‘Walk Of Fame’ in progress
Laptops being used for virtual school in the classroom, which will no longer be in action in...
Charlottesville City Schools virtual option priority deadline
Sign outside of the front of Saint Anne's Belfield School
Economic Development Authority meets to refinance STAB bonds
Barracks and Emmet
Barracks and Emmet street intersection undergoes changes