No update to when statue bases will be removed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s two Confederate statues are gone, but their pedestals are still in place.

The city has not said when those bases will be removed.

Crews took down statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson Saturday, July 10, moving them to a secured area on city property.

Fences were still in place Monday, July 12, at both Market Street and Court Square parks.

A city spokesperson says there is no information to share about the removal of the pedestals or when the parks will fully reopen.

