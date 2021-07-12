Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers select former Miller School star Ethan Murray in MLB Draft

Former Miller School star Ethan Murray was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 5th round...
Former Miller School star Ethan Murray was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 5th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Miller School star Ethan Murray was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 5th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The junior shortstop batted .297 for Duke this season, and was third on the team in doubles (13), while leading the team in walks (34) and triples (4).

Murray started 54 of the Blue Devils’ 55 games in 2021, and helped lead Duke to its first-ever ACC Tournament Championship.

The former American Legion Post 74 standout recorded two triples in the same inning in a victory against Campbell, and became just the 9th player in Division I history to accomplish that feat.

The MLB Draft concludes on Tuesday, with Rounds 11-20.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

Zack Gelof and Andrew Abbott were both selected in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft
Four UVA baseball players selected on Day Two of MLB Draft
NOVA Aquatics head coach Norm Wright believes the athletes will do just fine without fans at...
‘It’s going to be energetic enough’: Despite no fans at Olympics, athletes prepared more than ever
Expectations are high for the James Madison football team again in the fall of 2021.
JMU ranked No. 2 in HERO Sports preseason poll
STAB senior Tim Myers
STAB lacrosse star flips for UVA