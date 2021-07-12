Milwaukee Brewers select former Miller School star Ethan Murray in MLB Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Miller School star Ethan Murray was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 5th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The junior shortstop batted .297 for Duke this season, and was third on the team in doubles (13), while leading the team in walks (34) and triples (4).

Murray started 54 of the Blue Devils’ 55 games in 2021, and helped lead Duke to its first-ever ACC Tournament Championship.

The former American Legion Post 74 standout recorded two triples in the same inning in a victory against Campbell, and became just the 9th player in Division I history to accomplish that feat.

The MLB Draft concludes on Tuesday, with Rounds 11-20.

