Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Local families begin search for school supplies

Families across the country are beginning their search for school supplies, and that is hard...
Families across the country are beginning their search for school supplies, and that is hard for some.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Parents across the country will begin a hunt for school supplies in the next few weeks.

For some, that shopping spree is exciting. For others, it’s dreaded.

When students can’t get the supplies they need for the classroom, schools help out. Churchville Elementary School Principal Carrie Barb says she sees students who benefit from supplies drives every year.

“There are always students and families who would benefit from that extra level of support,” Barb said.

Barb says Churchville Elementary always make the most of campaigns like Stuff the Bus. Inevitably, she says, students will forget to bring glue sticks or pencils, and that’s where that extra supplies can really aid everyone.

“We get a lot of supplies through that drive, which really helps to support our students and families throughout the year,” she said.

Although that drive only happens once a year, local families are always ready to help out.

“We have a number of just local community members who, every year, bring in several backpacks that are filled with all the needed things,” she said.

Even when school isn’t in session, that generosity is still present. “We actually just had someone on Friday who dropped off two large bags of winter clothes,” Barb said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

Temporary pause in patient admissions at five state mental health hospitals
Local agencies react to temporary pause in admissions at some state mental health facilities
Staunton is growing, especially along Richmond Avenue.
Staunton’s development along Richmond Ave. to continue
Habitat for Humanity and The Piedmont Master Gardeners have partnered up to teach new...
Habitat for Humanity partnering with Piedmont Master Gardeners
Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Albemarle County’s office buildings fully reopen