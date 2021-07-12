Hot and Humid July Week. Few Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot July week, few storms. Another Heat Wave this week, as the Bermuda high keeps us hot and humid. Isolated storm chances will become more numerous by Wednesday and this weekend. Real feel conditions are expected near 100, during the afternoon. Take all those steps to stay cool and keep your pets cool as well. While the weekend will not be a wash out, we will have a better chance for scattered showers and storms, and temperatures come down a bit, as a cold front approaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid. Isolated storm, High: low 90s. Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid. Few storms, High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s to around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, Hot and humid. Isolated storm, High: low 90s. Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid. Few storms, High: low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid. Scattered storms, High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, scattered storms, High: upper 80s. Low: upper 60s

Monday: Sun and clouds, Few storms. High: mid 80s.

