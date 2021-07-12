Habitat for Humanity partnering with Piedmont Master Gardeners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville and the Piedmont Master Gardeners have partnered up to teach new homeowners how to care for a garden of their own.

“We decided we wanted to move more emphasis into areas relating to environmental sustainability, reaching underserved communities, and participating in food insecurity related issues,” Piedmont Master Gardeners President Ralph Morini said.

The gardeners want to bring their expertise to Habitat for Humanity’s homes.

“I’ve never had so many volunteers willing to dig a hole, which, you know, gardening is really a hands-on activity and having people who are passionate about it, who are wanting to teach and get down in there was fabulous,” Habitat Crew Leader Samantha Anderson said. “We had more volunteers than we could have asked for.”

Volunteers, along with some of the gardeners, have helped with planting at Habitat’s new homes.

“One of the new homeowners came out and helped nine Piedmont Master Gardeners install a bunch of native shrubs and perennials,” Morini said.

The help does not just end there.

“The Master Gardeners have chosen two people to help actually go forward with the families to continue to give them support in their plants and make sure that it’s not overwhelming and that they have support in taking care of their homes,” Anderson said.

“We can bring our horticultural environmental skills to bear to help the homeowners, Habitat, the neighborhoods, and communities where the new houses are put up, and the Charlottesville Albemarle community in general,” Morini said.

Habitat and The Piedmont Master Gardeners plan to continue the relationship moving forward with new families.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.