Four UVA baseball players selected on Day Two of MLB Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team had four players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The draft is being held in Denver, Colorado.

Andrew Abbott and Zack Gelof were picked in the 2nd round, while Griff McGarry went in the 5th, and Mike Vasil was selected in the 8th.

Abbott was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds with the 53rd overall selection in the 2021 draft.

The left-handed pitcher is UVA’s highest selection since 2018, which Daniel Lynch and Jake McCarthy went in the first round.

After pitching out of the bullpen his first three seasons, Abbott became the Wahoos’ ace in 2021.

The senior went 9-6 with a 2.87 ERA, and he had 162 strikeouts in 106.2 innings pitched.

Gelof was picked by the Oakland A’s with the 60th overall selection.

The junior third baseman batted .312 this season, he tied for the team lead in home runs (9) and RBI (41), and led the team in doubles (18).

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted McGarry with the 145th overall selection.

The senior righthander did not earn a win on the mound this season, after struggling with his control, but turned in three dominating performances in the postseason, with 26 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched.

Vasil was drafted in the 8th round by the New York Mets, after going 7-5 for the Cavaliers this season.

The junior had a 4.52 ERA, while serving as the team’s Saturday starter.

UVA has had at least one player selected in every draft since 2004, excluding the 2020 draft, which was shortened to just five rounds, due to the pandemic.

The MLB Draft will conclude on Tuesday, with Rounds 11-20.

