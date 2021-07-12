Fido field trips at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA allow people to take dog out for a day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Those looking for a furry friend to enjoy without all of the commitment are now able to have one temporarily.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is hosting Fido Field Trips. People are invited to take a dog out for a day of fun.

Those interested can decide on an activity such as hiking or visiting the river and the shelter will provide a dog they feel would enjoy it.

“You can complete an application to participate, and then you watch an orientation video, answer a couple of questions, and then you choose the time you would like to come,” said Moriah Good, SPCA Chief Operations Officer.

The SPCA hopes that Fido Field Trips will encourage more people to form a connection with the dogs and eventually adopt. Sign up here.

