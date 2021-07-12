Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Fido field trips at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA allow people to take dog out for a day

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Those looking for a furry friend to enjoy without all of the commitment are now able to have one temporarily.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is hosting Fido Field Trips. People are invited to take a dog out for a day of fun.

Those interested can decide on an activity such as hiking or visiting the river and the shelter will provide a dog they feel would enjoy it.

“You can complete an application to participate, and then you watch an orientation video, answer a couple of questions, and then you choose the time you would like to come,” said Moriah Good, SPCA Chief Operations Officer.

The SPCA hopes that Fido Field Trips will encourage more people to form a connection with the dogs and eventually adopt. Sign up here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

The Legal Aid Justice Center is leading the charge in a lawsuit against the Virginia Employment...
Rent relief still available ahead of CDC eviction moratorium ending
UVA Logo
UVA Swim and Dive Representing Team U.S.A. in 2020 Olympics
Lewis and Clark
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
The George Rogers Clark statue is set to come down sometime Sunday morning, making it the...
UVA’s George Rogers Clark statue slated for removal Sunday morning