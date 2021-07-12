Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Economic Development Authority meets to refinance STAB bonds

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved a request Monday from Saint Anne’s Belfield (STAB) to refinance its bonds issued in 2009.

The terms of those bonds were debated since it will impact the cost. The authority also discussed different fees that should be charged.

It approved the revenue funding bonds to help the school save money and supported the refinancing to reduce its costs.

“The authority is an integral part of the tax exempt financing market and we just want to make sure that if there’s something that is supposed to be paid, that it gets paid, but at the same time the school’s a nonprofit,” TW Bruno of McGuire Woods Law said.

The Economic Development Authority will meet again later this week to further discuss the topic.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

Pedestal for the Lee statue in Charlottesville.
No update to when statue bases will be removed
Jackson P. Burley High School
Burley ‘Walk Of Fame’ in progress
Laptops being used for virtual school in the classroom, which will no longer be in action in...
Charlottesville City Schools virtual option priority deadline
Barracks and Emmet
Barracks and Emmet street intersection undergoes changes