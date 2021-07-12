Advertise With Us
Burley ‘Walk Of Fame’ in progress

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The walkway at Historic Burley Field will soon be turned into a walk of fame. While bricks will build the physical foundation, it’s the names that will be etched in them that will share the story of Historic Burley Field.

“I’m hoping that the good Lord allows me to still be alive when it’s finished, but it will bring back a lot of memories,” Jimmy Hollins, the chairman of the Burley Varsity Club, said.

He’s been working with H3 Baseball to restore Burley Field.

“Whether they were a teacher, athlete, band person, or cheerleader, we’re going to put their name, find some type of picture and put it up over there,” he said.

Now, the Burley Varsity Club and H3 Baseball are looking for people to purchase bricks or submit names of people who were involved with the school.

“There were a lot of people that were in Burley,” Hollins said. “Teachers, students, everybody that went to Burley, their names should be up there on the Walk of Fame.”

The goal is to honor people who were a part of Burley High School.

“We decided that we would put names on these bricks, the names of Burley student athletes and Burley cheerleaders, Burley administrators, so that their names would be carved in stone forever,” H3 Baseball’s President Jeff Burton said.

He’s worked alongside the Burley Varsity Club to get the field fixed.

“We can build them in something that will last forever, on a property that means so much to people,” he said.

If you would like to donate a brick, click here for more information.

