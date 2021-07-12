Advertise With Us
Albemarle County’s office buildings fully reopen

Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County office buildings on McIntire Road and on 5th Street have fully reopened after being closed for in-person assistance for over a year.

All staff members are required to wear masks while helping customers. Customers are also advised to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to masking and distancing.

“Now that we are really in such a better place with a pandemic being much more under control than we were even several months ago, it felt like it was the right time to transition the workforce back and transition our community back to receiving services in person,” Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said.

The public is encouraged to call before coming into the office buildings to ensure that the right person is there to help.

