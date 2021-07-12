After closing new admissions for three days Western State Hospital still at 100% capacity

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After closing to new admissions on Friday, officials with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services report Western State Hospital is still operating at 100 percent capacity.

This comes after an announcement was made by Alison Land, commissioner of DBHDS, who expressed the concerns for the shortage and safety of staff members across the Commonwealth.

In a letter, Land says the number of admissions went up from about 4 patients a day in 2013 to 18 or more this year. She says since July 1, there have been 63 serious injuries of staff and patients.

The combination has closed five state hospitals including Western State Hospital.

Lauren Cunningham with DBHDS says they will not be using the National Guard for the shortage crisis.

“We instead will focus on building and retaining staff, providing relief staff, accelerating safe discharges, and temporarily holding admissions until safe staff to patient ratios can be achieved in the state hospitals,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham says the capacity of WSH is 245 and as of Monday morning the population at WSH was 246.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.