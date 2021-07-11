Advertise With Us
VHSL celebrating completion of year filled with challenges

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League is celebrating the completion of sports and academic contests this year, which came close to not happening at all. With the pandemic, the VHSL season was in jeopardy.

The league condensed all seasons but found a way to complete every sport and activity.

Billy Haun, Executive Director of the VHSL says he’s proud of the effort that went into making this year a success.

“It was hard on the athletic directors, it was hard on the coaches, it was hard on the parents and the kids but at the same time it was extremely rewarding,” he said.

Haun says he believes some of the cleaning protocols that were developed through the pandemic may stick around as well as online ticketing for some events.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

