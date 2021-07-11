Heat Wave and Spotty Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few hit and miss downpours and thunderstorms formed Saturday afternoon and evening in the higher heat and humidity. The main severe weather threat has been over northern West Virginia, western Maryland to PA.

Any passing thundershower will exit overnight. Very warm and muggy into Monday morning. A quiet start to the day. Another isolated shower, downpour and thunder risk in the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm will pose a localized damaging wind threat.

Heat wave conditions will persist into the new week. Highs in the hot low to mid 90s. The heat index will make it feel a little hotter.

Only expecting hit and miss storms through Saturday.

A weak cold front may arrive by the end of next weekend with a better shower/storm chance. Busting the heat wave.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, warm and steamy. A passing shower/thunder risk. Mainly during the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 70s.

Monday through Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s.

