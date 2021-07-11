Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Heat Wave and Spotty Storms

Isolated Severe Weather Possible
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few hit and miss downpours and thunderstorms formed Saturday afternoon and evening in the higher heat and humidity. The main severe weather threat has been over northern West Virginia, western Maryland to PA.

Any passing thundershower will exit overnight. Very warm and muggy into Monday morning. A quiet start to the day. Another isolated shower, downpour and thunder risk in the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm will pose a localized damaging wind threat.

Heat wave conditions will persist into the new week. Highs in the hot low to mid 90s. The heat index will make it feel a little hotter.

Only expecting hit and miss storms through Saturday.

A weak cold front may arrive by the end of next weekend with a better shower/storm chance. Busting the heat wave.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, warm and steamy. A passing shower/thunder risk. Mainly during the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 70s.

Monday through Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s.

Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction

Latest News

3-H Weather Returns with Spotty Storms
Most Storms West
3-H Weather
Isolated Severe Weather Threat
More Muggy
Spotty Storms Return