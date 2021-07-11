Advertise With Us
Activists, spectators react to Confederate statue removal in Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people gathered to watch the removal of the Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Robert E. Lee statues in Charlottesville on July 10. Many of those watching the removal call Charlottesville home, and witnessed the violence that ensued surrounding the statues on August 12, 2017.

“I came today to take video and pictures for my grandchildren to teach them about history, non-racism, and racism,” said Joseph Jones, who came out to watch the statue removal.

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson had a hand in the history.

“My small role in this very long process for our community was carrying legislation to allow the city and the county to take down the statues in our public places. Up until that law passed in 2020, the state of law in Virginia was that communities could put up monuments like these but not take them down,” Hudson said.

People reacted differently to this staple in Charlottesville’s history, as some smiled and others cried.

“I am washed with a rush of different emotions right now. I didn’t expect the tears but they happened,” said activist Don Gathers.

People at the statue removal say they’re interested in seeing how the space will be reclaimed.

“We will know our work is done when people can celebrate in this space, when everybody feels welcome here and they can be taking naps, reading books, and having picnics,” Delegate Hudson said.

Charlottesville City is now deciding where the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues will be permanently located. People left the removal saying they felt grateful.

“We can never over-do what’s been done to our grandfathers, great-grandfathers, but it’s a start, I’m grateful for that, to be alive this morning to even see this,” said Joseph Jones.

